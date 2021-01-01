King Aurora Boho Solid Wood Platform Bed Light Oak - Saracina Home

Perfect for the grand suite or guest room, Saracina Home’s Aurora Boho Solid Wood Platform Bed is the ideal update to any bedroom. The striking king-size frame adapts well for any trending style. Stage a coastal sanctuary, a boho haven, or a mid century modern retreat. The low profile means the bed is easy to crawl in and out of when you can barely keep your eyes open. There is no need for a bulky box frame thanks to the included support slats. So, slide your luxurious mattress onto the sleek frame and settle in for many comfortable nights of rest to come. Overall Product Dimensions: Height: 12” Width: 82.75” Depth: 81.25” Mattress Space Dimensions: Width: 76.25” Depth: 74.75” Color: Light Oak.