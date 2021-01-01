Historical Ancient Greek And Spartan Quotes King Agesilaus II-Ancient Spartan Quote-Motivational Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

History of Ancient Greece is full of epic battles between the Greek city states and the Persian Empire. 300 Spartans led by king Leonidas fought at Thermopylae against Xerxes and the invading Persian army, for freedom of the Greeks, and glory and honor. In classical Greek and Spartan history, Agesilaus II is considered to be the most important king in the history of Sparta. He ruled during the Spartan hegemony after the victory against the Greek city state of Athens, following the Peloponnesian War. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only