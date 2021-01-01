Truly Soft Everyday - King 3 Piece Duvet + Sham Set - Keil Stripe Flannel Collection - Grey

Truly Soft Everyday Kiel Stripe Flannel This bed has the same finishing treatment that makes our standard Truly Soft items so revolutionarily soft but ups the cozy factor for those cooler nights with flannel fabric. The stripe pattern in shades of grey on the face adds further interest while keeping them easy to coordinate. Made of 100% cotton flannel fabric with our signature Truly Soft treatment that has been napped to give it a fuzzy feeling and keep you warm Includes one duvet (104x90 inches) and two king shams (20x36 inches) 100% Cotton Machine washable