nuLOOM Kindra Circles Shag Area Rug, 7' 10" Square, Multi

100% Polypropylene, made in Turkey Step into comfort with the soft and fluffy texture of a shag rug. You may just find yourself spending more time relaxing directly on your rug! This luxuriously soft and fluffy shag is the perfect cozy rug for your bedroom, living room, or hallway Brimming with artistic charm and color, bohemian rugs help brighten up your space Easy to care for, we recommend vacuuming regularly to reduce potential shedding and spot cleaning any stains with carpet cleaner