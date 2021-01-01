Add some shine and positivity to your life! Kindness Portfolio Coloring Poster Book features a black hardback spiral notebook that is horizontally oriented. Inside, there are black and white coloring pages with silver holographic accents. Each poster is a stylish text design with plenty of thought-provoking inspirational quotes and phrases. There is also a sheet of stickers in a coordinating style. Keep this on hand! Dimensions: Length: 9 7/8" Width: 10 3/8" Text Includes: Kindness Matters No Bad Days Be Good To Yourself Life Is Tough, But So Are You See The Good In All Things Package contains 20 posters and 1 sheet of stickers.