From cute & sassy custom designs
Cute & Sassy Custom Designs Kindness Changes Everything Inspirational Quote Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Inspirational quote on this pretty graphic design of butterflies, KINDNESS Changes Everything. Butterflies magical changing demonstrates to everyone anyone can change and evolve. Motivational saying to be kind, great anti bullying message for back to school teachers and students. Meaningful quotes for sharing the importance of peaceful positivity and kindness always. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only