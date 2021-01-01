From stellar designs

Kindle Voyage Case The Thinnest and Lightest Premium PU Leather Cover Case for Kindle Voyage 2014 with Auto Wake Sleep Feature Black

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

1. [Designed Specifically] Case Only fit Kindle Voyage ereader 2014 Released, not fit all-new kindle / kindle paperwhite / kindle oasis. PLS CHECK YOUR DEVICE MODEL BEFORE PURCHASE. 2. [SMART COVER]Auto wake your eReader or put it to sleep by opening or closing the cover 3.[EASY READING] You can fold back for one-handed reading with SmartShell case. 4.[Precision design]Easy clip-on application and precise cut-outs with full access to all controls and features 5. [Ultra slim] ultra lightweight edition protecting your device without adding unnecessary bulk or weight. High quality PU leather with hardback cover protecting your devices from crashing, scratches, dirt and grime

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com