Kindle Paperwhite Case with Stand Durable PU Leather Smart Cover with Auto Sleep Wake Hand Strap Feature ONLY Fits All New Kindle Paperwhite 10th.

Fit: Perfect cutout and shape, specially designed for Kindle Paperwhite 10th Generation 2018 Released Model Number PQ94WIF (Printed on the back of your kindle); Storage 8 GB or 32 GB; Serial Number Prefix: G000PP, G000102, G000T2, G000T1, G000T6, G000T3 (Checked on your kindle device). Do NOT fit other Kindle models! If you have a Kindle Basic 10th Gen Model Number J9G29R (Printed on the back of your kindle); Storage 4 GB, please visit ASIN B07NWGK8R9. HIGH QUALITY MATERIAL: Features the premium splash-proof PU leather exterior and anti-scratch microfiber interior, which is light-weight and stylish. The perfect cutout allows full access to all features. STAND AND HAND HELD FUNCTION: Comes with a foldable stand for hands-free reading. The bulit-in hand strap enables holding a kindle paperwhite in one hand, so you can indulge in the reading without any tiring feeling. MAGNETIC ClOSURE AND AUTO WAKE/SLEEP FUNCTION: The magnetic closure design helps the kindle paperwhit