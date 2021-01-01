Kindle Paperwhite Case PU Leather Card Slots Cover with Auto WakeSleep Smart Folio Soft TPU Case for Kindle Paperwhite Fits All 2012 2013 2015 and.

Designed exclusively for Kindle Paperwhite (Fits All versions: 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 All-New 300 PPI Versions with 6' Display and Built-in Light. Will NOT fit Kindle or Kindle Touch). Integrated magnet absorb strongly and keep the device securely closed and dont worried about accidentally opened. Opens like a book, automatically waking Kindle Paperwhite when opened and putting it to sleep when closed. Synthetic leather material exterior and soft TPU interior adds comfort and an additional layer of protection. Card Holder Wallet Design: wallet style allowing you to keep ID card, credt card, debit card, cash or coins without taking your purse when you go out.