Kindle Fire Charger UL Listed AC Adapter Rapid Charger with 5 Ft MicroUSB Cable Compatible Kindle Fire HD HDX 6quot 7quot 89quot 97quot Fire 7 8 10.

Best Quality Guranteed. Note: Please note that this product is not compatible with New Fire HD 10(9thgeneration-2019) ,New Fire HD8,8 Plus, Kids Edition- (10thgeneration-2020 release).If your model is Fire 10-9th Gen, you can search ASIN: B081CDJYBB Compatible- Micro-USB Charged Tablets and Phones including Kindle Fire Tablet HD, HDX 6' 7' 8. 9' 9. 7' 10' 10.1' 11' 11.6' 12' 12.1' 12.2' 3g 4g LTE: GPZ45RW 3HT7G NM460GZ C9R6QM X43Z60 PW98VM DP75SDI SD4930UR 55-000662 55-000660 53-000136 53-000777 A02710 and New Fire with Alexa, Echo Dot, Paper white, Oasis, Voyage, Fire TV Stick. SAFETY / UL LISTED - Products are Tested, Approved and Certified by UL(E505376), Manufactured with the Highest Quality Materials, Build in Dynamic IC, Charger IC and Power Fuse, Provides overcharge Protection System / Short Circuit / Overload Protection / Over-heat Protection. POWER SPECS- 5V 2A, 5W 9W 10W Power Fast Charger, USB Charger and Power Adapter Replacement. - Length of