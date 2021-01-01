Kindle Ereader Voyage Smart Cover Thin Slim Fit Lightweight PU Leather Case Cover Auto WakeSleep Function for Kindle Ereader Voyage 09

Best Quality Guranteed. Perfectly compatible for Kindle Voyage(Not for WP63GW). Please check your model number on your kindle and choose the right size. [Full Protection]Quality PU leather with Microfiber linning and PC Cover- provides maximum scratch resistance, bump and shock absorption. [Material]Quality kindle cover, made by woven leather, evironmental inner shell with good Heat Dissipation. Light weight and ultra thin case keeps the Kindle slim without burden. [ Easily Accessible]The case fits your perfectly, without worrying about accessing to all ports and features. Just enjoy your without taking off the case.