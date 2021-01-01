From nail tek
Kindle 8th Generation 2016 Case Ereader Smart Protective Lightweight Auto WakeSleep Case Cover for AllNew Kindle 6 Display 8th Gen 2016 Release.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Slim and lightweight case cover designed especially for Kindle 8th Gen 2016 Release. Premium PU leather flip cover design protects your device from dust and scratch. Supporting Wake/Sleep function, the hidden magnetic clasp design make the front cover closed securely. Precise cut-outs perfectly fit your device, makes it easy access to all buttons and ports. Colorful painting high quality picture exterior protects with style and make your kindle looking more beautiful.