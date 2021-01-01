Kindle 10th Gen 2019 Case Folio Smart Cover with Auto WakeSleep Feature Premium PU Leather Cards Slots Slim Cover for AllNew Kindle 10th Generation.

Exclusively Designed Perfect Fit For: All-New Kindle (10th Generation, 2019 Release) Only. Not fit for Kindle Paperwhite 2018 or old version Kindle Paperwhite 1 2 3. Auto Wake/ Sleep: Automatically wakes or puts your kindle 10th Gen 2019 to sleep when opening and closing the case. Precise Cutouts: The super design allows for full access to touch screen, side buttons, charging, headset and camera ports etc. Magnetic clasp ensures cover is securely closed, secures your device without straps covering the front cover. Interior card slots are designed for you to carry your business cards / bank cards / SD digital card / SM card. Wallet pocket provides to carry some notes or bucks while on the go.