Paddywax Kin Collection Scented Candle, 10-Ounce, Jasmine + Bamboo

$30.32
In stock
JASMINE + BAMBOO: We work with perfumers to source nature's finest ingredients, creating high-quality, candles that tell a special fragrance story to fit your mood KIN COLLECTION: Inspired by ceremonial tea and sake, these candles feature raw sandy bases with reactive glazes in 4 colors; glaze will vary with each vessel, making each one unique CLEAN BURN: Carefully hand poured at our Nashville factory, this 10-ounce vessel is filled with our Jasmine + Bamboo scent; soy-blend wax and cotton wick helps your candle burn beautifully; trim wick before a new burn for a contained flame and even burn UPCYCLED BEAUTY: Vessel is designed with upcycling in mind - after burning the candle, freeze jars overnight to cleanly remove the wax and wick; great for storing beauty items, holding knick knacks, or as a planter ARTFULLY CRAFTED: Paddywax is an artisan company specializing in candles and diffusers that that are made with quality materials, inspiring color palettes, and intriguing fragrances to set the tone in your home

