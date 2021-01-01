KIMZY ElegantPen Disc Stylus Pen, Touch Screen Digital Pencil Compatible for Smart Phones and Tablets Pink

Elegant Design - KIMZY ElegantPen is designed with elegant white body and clear disc tip. Pen body is made of Aluminum, Light Weight, just like a conventional pen, but with good precision. Good Precision - Touch screen pencil tip is clear and thin which allows you to see through. You can get a more quiet and accurate writing and drawing experience. Widely Compatible - Disc stylus is universal used on most capacitive touch screens cell phones or tablets, including Apple iPad, iPhone 6s/ 11 Pro, Galaxy note 10, Tab A and more android devices. Convenient Features - Magnetically attached cap will absorb in each end of stylus pens. Extra tip back up is hidden on tube body, you can screw out the big end to find it. What's in The Box - KIMZY disc stylus pen with replacement tip, pencil case to stick on device back. To find extra replacement tips, please search ASIN: B08R75J9FR on Amazon.