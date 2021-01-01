Kimble Geometric Handmade Flatweave 2' x 3' Beige Area Rug

This rug is a wonderful alternative when you want only safe, organic materials in your home. Made from the sisal plant that originated in southern Mexico but now grows in Tanzania, Kenya and other regions around the world. They're durable and anti-static, making them ideal for high traffic areas such as living room or foyer. In addition to being practical, they also create a beautiful, natural appearance when placed on a hardwood floor. Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'