NoJo Kimberly Grant Shabby Chic Pink Quilt

Worry-free comfort: Our Quilts are made with 100% cotton woven fronts and backs with a polyester fill, making them soft to the touch and gentle on skin. Smart, multi-use size: whether keeping a little one warm at night, providing a cushion as a tummy-time mat, or packed along for a stroller excursion, this 36" X 46" Quilt has ideal dimensions whatever your Needs may be. Hassle-free, easy cleaning: while spills and stains cannot be avoided, getting rid of them shouldn't be a burden. Our Quilts are machine-washable, so you can keep them clean with ease. Simply stylish design: designed in the USA, The pink shabby floral Quilt provides easy to match colors in a timelessly stylish pattern. Quality you can count on: a trusted provider of bedding, fabric and decor for over 30 years thanks to an unsurpassed commitment to quality and unwavering attention to detail.