Design House Kimball Double Robe Hook in Satin Nickel
Industrial style double robe hook with a Satin Nickel finish, perfect for bathroom, kitchen and closet spacesDimensions: 3.33 in. H x 3.01 in. W; Extends 3.36 in. from wallAccessory comes with easy to install instructions; EZ anchor mounts and hardware includedMetal construction for reliable, long-lasting durabilityCoordinate the Kimball Collection with matching towel bars, toilet paper holder and towel ring1-Year limited warranty