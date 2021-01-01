Design House Kimball 24 inch Towel Bar in Satin Nickel

The Kimball 24-inch Towel Bar is easy to install and holds towels, keeping them off the floor and vanity. This towel rack comes in a satin nickel finish and is 24 inches long, giving you plenty of space to hang multiple towels. Mount above a toilet, on a door, inside a closet or along a wall. This piece coordinates perfectly with the other fixtures and accessories in the Kimball collection.This product comes with a 1-year limited warranty