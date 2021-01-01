From climbing climber gifts
Climbing Climber Gifts Kilimanjaro Mountain Climbing Climber Hiker Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Kilimanjaro Summit Club Tanzania Africa design is for a mountain climber, rock climber, boulderer, hiker, & anyone who loves mountain climbing, rock climbing, bouldering, outdoor and adventure. This climbing design makes a great gift for birthdays, Christmas, Thanksgiving, or everyday gift ideas for nature lovers, climbers, hikers, mountaineers, and adventurous people you know who love to climb rocks, indoors or outdoors walls, and mountains. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only