From safavieh
Kilim Rug - Ivory/Blue - (9'x12') - Safavieh
Advertisement
Safavieh Imala Rugs are an artful display of bohemian flat weave area rugs. Imala rugs are hand woven using pure soft cotton in the finest traditions of nomadic people from the Middle East to Central Asia. The simple stripe structure brings a homey warm vibe into the room and is perfect for those who are looking to create a transitional room. The revived geometric-inspired designs and striking colors of Imala add an alluring decorative element in room decor. Pattern: Wave.