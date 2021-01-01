Kiester 23' L x 3" W Texture Wallpaper Roll

Transform any room into a Wonderland with the help of these beautiful and unusually textured wallcoverings made of a unique combination of precious minerals. These luxuriously textured wallcoverings are decorated with shimmering, shiny mica. Because of this, these have a luxurious 3D texture that reflects light and creates a stunning effect. Wallpapers of this series are ideal for the most daring, exquisite, glamorous designs. Consist of tiny precious stones that adorn all the walls. Color: Pearl/Cream