KG kieragrace Gallery Photo Frame - Black, 12" x 15" Matted to 8" x 10" Photo, 6-Pack

Always wanted to create a beautiful gallery at home from your most memorable events but could never find the right pieces to put your photos in? Kiera Grace Gallery Picture Frame Collection carries a large selection of minimalistic, modern photo frames that will help you to create the gallery of your dreams. The collection includes various sizes to make sure we cater to everyone's needs, as well as they come in either black or white colors and some feature matting which visually adds dimension to your photographs. You can pick the individual frames and mix and match them, or you can save some time and pick a pack of 6. Each frame is made of high-quality, durable and safe medium-density fiberboard that promises a longer lifecycle, and the front glass cover will securely and neatly protect your memories from dust, moisture and general wear and tear. Showcase your most favorite photo by placing it in your living room, bedroom, kitchen, or anywhere you like.