Kids Smartwatch Phone Music Player with SD Card Math GamesSOS CallCameraAlarmRecorderCalculatorMp3for Birthday Toys Children Boys Girls Blue

SOS emergency: Kids can make calls and receive calls, parents will know where the kids are through the call. And then can set three numbers as SOS emergency in this watch, when kids are in dangerous, they can press the SOS button for help. Cmaera & Music: In the main menu, select Camera and click to enter, you can enter the preview interface, click the left button to take the photo, click right button to return. And you can copy songs via USB connection must be in power-off state. Games & record: There are many interesting games, its fun and easy to use. Such as basketball shoot master, bee war, car grab goods and so on. And the calculator in the watch also can help kids study. The record function need you insert a memory card, then you can use it. Installed a SIM Card: Remove the rear cover and battery of the watch first, then follow the direction of the symbol and insert the Micro-SIM card into the slot. Finally, install the batte