STARK INTERNATIONAL INC Kids Modern Aqua Blue Rectangular Plastic Picnic Outdoor Bench Table Set in

The extra-large table top and large benches of this kid's furniture set means more space for fun, Play games, assemble puzzles, eat, craft, and more on the flat, easy-to-clean table surface. Ideal for multiple kids to use, each bench holds up to 2 little ones for a party of 4 to sit and play together. From pretend meals to painting or coloring, little ones can do it all in their indoor play space or outside with this set. Create an art station in their play space, use this set to supplement a play kitchen or even designate a relaxation space for reading and learning for up to 4 little ones.