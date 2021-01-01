Kids Loft Beds,Full Loft Bed with Desk and Shelves,Wood High Loft Bed with Bookcase for Dorm,Boys & Girls Teens Kids,Gray

Description This traditional full size loft bed is constructed of high-quality solid rubber wood and MDF. Featuring an integrated desk and sturdy shelves, this bed is built with a comfortable sleeping space with a spacious and useful workstation underneath. The shelves can serve as a ladder as well, providing an easy access to the bed. Coming with support slats and stable guardrails, this loft bed can guarantee you a comfortable and safe experience. Definitely a great addition to your room. ① With workstation: comes with a desk and shelves underneath. ② Sturdy and durable: made of solid wood and MDF, the bed can stand the test of time. ③ Space-saving: loft design opens up floor space for work. ④ Assembly Required: Yes Material MDF and rubber wood Color Gray Numbers of slat 15 Function Loft bed Decoration With desk and shelves Numbers of package 2 Spring box No need Assembly required Yes Origin Vietnam Dimensions Overall Product Dimension 76"L*57.8"W*68.9"H Package Dimension Please refer to the Specification Bed 57.8"x 76" Total height 68.9" Overall Product Weight 165.5lb Weight capacity 450lb Recommend Mattress Thickness 6"