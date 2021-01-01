Description: Kids Loft Bed, Twin Low Loft Bed with Stairs, Wood Loft Bed for Kids Boys Girls Teens, Loft Bed with Storage on Clearance, Twin Loft Bed Frame for Living Room, White/Grey. The low loft bed has two available colors to choose, which is suitable for compact living room and apartment. Features: 1 Space under bed with three-dimension 28”Hx76”Lx42”W is very suitable for small children’s entertainment time.The sturdy stairs make the work of entering the upper bunk safe and easy , especially for children who are too little to climb the ladder.This twin loft bed is equipped with two compartments in different sizes underneath the staircase.All packed in one compacted box, to save delivery costs.Newly-developed compact packaging makes the ever 2-box delivery to be shipped to you in one box.Modern, Clean Design: Slatted headboard with flush, color matching hardware for a clean finishStable: metal on metal structural connections won't loosen over timeSpace-saving: loft design opens up floor space.Versatile: staircase can be installed on left or right hand side during assembly. Technical Information: Product: 93.5”(W)x42.3”(D)x44.5”(H) Packing: 80”(L)x16.4”(W)x6.5”(H); G./N. weight: 104/97 lbs Color: White/Grey Material: Main Structure: Pine Rails/Slats: Plywood Stair Step: Particleboard Weight Capacity: 200 lbs