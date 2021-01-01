Humble Crew Kids Lightweight Plastic Aqua Table and 2 Chairs Set, Square, Green & Yellow Chairs

Liven up any room in your house and give your growing little one their very own space with Humble Crew's Kids Plastic Table and 2 Chairs Set. Perfectly sized for preschool-aged children, there is space for your toddler to draw and color, read, do puzzles, host tea parties, make slime, play cars, trucks and more. Giving your little one a table and chair set at their size gives them a sense of control and helps them learn independence. From snack time to playtime this set will quickly become your little one's very own favorite spot around the house. It is ideal for use as a homework study desk, an arts and crafts activity center, or a board game table. This set makes a great birthday or holiday gift for boys and girls alike. The set includes a square table and two chairs in a vibrant and fun colorway to complement the existing furniture in your home as well as any of Humble Crew's kid's furniture and toy storage organizer products. Whether in your toddler's bedroom, the playroom, living room or covered patio, it is a breeze to give your little one a colorful set up of their very own! This furniture set is easy to clean and assemble with snap-together components; no hardware required! The sturdy plastic table and chairs are just the right size for kids aged 3-8 years.