Kids' Kitchen Helper Natural - Guidecraft

Create a safe, fun environment for toddlers and young children who want to help in the kitchen with the Guidecraft Kitchen Helper stool. Available in several great styles, the Kitchen Helper step stool is lightweight and easy to move, fold and store. The Kitchen Helper stool safely and securely elevates toddlers to countertop height. Platform heights: 15" and 18". Features fun cutouts, wipe off marker board and chalkboard. Includes mesh Kitchen Helper Keepers for both open sides and a non-slip mat for extra security. Minor assembly required. Safely supports up to 125 lbs. Suggested Age: 2+. Dimensions: 23"L x 23"W x 36"H.