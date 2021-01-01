Kids Headphones for School, Girls Lightweight Foldable Stereo Bass Kids Headphones with Microphone, Volume Control for Cell Phone, Tablet, Laptop.

Say Goodbye to Bulky HeadphonesN018 On-ear Headphones with mic let a single user listen to an audio source privately with lightweight and super comfy on-ear design. offers one year warranty and welcome guide. Adjustable, Foldable, and DurableVersatile bands offer full comfort for long-time listening(suits people in glasses); Foldable for compact storage/ traveling; Flexibility means exceeding durability even for teens use. Suitable for children aged 6 or above and fit adult's head well, too. Easy In-line OperationHandy Track Selection/ Volume Adjustment. Hands free for microphones to answer/ hang up a call. Dynamic Sound QualityRich, full frequency response(20-20kHz) with strong bass, delivering competitive acoustic performance. Great seal minimizes outside noise, hear the beats clearly when you binge watching something. Great Audio/ Video CompanionVibrant color. Great Children's Headphones for girls school work. Compatible with almost all 3.5mm jack audio