Kids Headphones Adjustable Headband Stereo Sound 35Mm Jack Wired Headphones for Kids TangleFree Volume Control Foldable Childrens Headphones Over.

Parental Volume Control To Protect Hearing: Safety first kid friendly headphones feature built-in adjustable volume limiting parental controls. Easy listening earphones provide a safe optimal listening experience for iOS or Android users (See back of packaging for more details) Connect To Any Device: Children's headphones are compatible with all devices with 3.5mm aux port like iPhone, Android, tablets, and laptops High Quality Stereo Sound Quality: Let your child enjoy high quality sound while being able to have good protection and not harming your kids hearing Adjustable Over Ear Headband and Ear Cushions: These kid friendly over ear headphones allows the Cushions and headbands to be pivoted and adjusted for custom fit and maximum comfort Perfect Gift: These kids headphones will make the perfect gift for your little one without the need to worry knowing your kids ears are safe, it finally gives parents piece of mind. Great for school homework, travel or ho