Kids Folding Single Step Stool

The colorful Offex Kids Aluminum Folding Single Step Stool is as safe and functional as it is attractive. In assorted fun and vivid colors, the small Kids Aluminum Folding Single Step Stool is great for giving kids a boost in the bathroom and kitchen. The tempered aluminum frame is tough enough to safely hold up to 330 lbs, but is also ultra-lightweight, making it easy for small children to pick up and move. The Single Step Stool also folds to just 6 inches wide, making it easy to stash out of the way in the pantry, or next to the fridge. This Kids Aluminum Folding Single Step Stool locks into the open position for safety, but the metal bracket has a small knob that makes unlocking and folding much easier than other designs. Non-skid pads keep the feet in place. Use in the kitchen, garage, or laundry room, while cleaning, doing home repairs, or as an aid for children reaching the bathroom sink. Non-skid feet prevent slipping, tempered aluminum frame. Color: Neon Blue