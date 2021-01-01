Kids Case for Samsung Galaxy Tab A 80 2019 Without S Pen ModelSMT290SMT295 Builtin Screen Protector Shockproof Light Weight Handle Stand Case for.

Best Quality Guranteed. CompatibilitySamsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0' (2019) Tablet Without S Pen model SM-T290(Wi-Fi) SM-T295(LTE) 2019 Release.(Please click on 'Settings' on your tablet, then click on 'about tablet' and check 'model number' to make sure that your tablet model number is ' SM-T290' or 'SM-T295' ) Built-in Screen ProtectorBuilt-in crystal-clear, fully integrated screen protector provides tough screen accuracy while keeping dust and dirty out. 360 ProtectionConstructed from shock-absorbing material. Material can withstand considerable wear and tear and provide extreme shock protection. ConvenienceLightweight case with easy handle, portable for school or outdoor activities. Convertible stand provide convenience while reading book and watching TV show. Precise OpeningsPrecise cutouts allow full access to charger port, speakers, cameras, earphone, volume and power buttons.