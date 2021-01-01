Kids Case for iPad Mini 5 4 3 2 1Silicone Childproof for All Kinds of iPad Mini Builtin Handle Stand Comes with 24 Feet Adjustable Strap Red

Best Quality Guranteed. Compatibility type- Its a general mini case, perfectly fit for iPad Mini 1/ Mini2/ Mini3/ Mini4 /Mini5 tablets, which perfectly wraps around the four corners to prevent damage from a violent impact Kids-friendly silicone- Made of high quality and environmental friendly silicone material to bring the great and comfortable touch feeling, while the texture in the grip and the two-side to prevent its drop designed for kids Heat dissipation- The unique mesh inner closing the back of iPad features heat dissipation to enhance safety and reliability of operation and extend its service life; The 2 year warranty and superb customer service for more secure playing Kickstand support- Sturdy built-in foldable kickstand achieves hands free for watching video with 2 viewing angle, and the kickstand extremely convenient to push out and back without space occupied Handle and strap design- The c