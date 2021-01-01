From test ajsv 0704 107

Kids Case for iPad 97 20172018 iPad Air 2 Light Weight Shock Proof Convertible Handle Stand Friendly Kids Case for 97inch iPad 5th 6th Gen iPad Air.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Compatible with iPad 9.7-inch 2017 (iPad 5th generation) / New iPad 9.7 2018 Release (iPad 6th generation) / iPad Air / iPad Air 2, NOT for iPad Mini or other tablets. 180 degree rotatable grip handle provides extra security, and can also be folded back into a stand for a horizontal viewing or typing position. Anti-slip silicone soft outer layer case provides great handling and extra cushion for impact protection Case is made from high-quality, non-toxic EVA foam material with rugged surface for a firm grip Fun driven convertible stand case can change into a handle for easy handling and carrying around from school to home. Also can be folded back to serve as the base to become a stand

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com