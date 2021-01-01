Kids Case for iPad 2 3 4 Shockproof Light Weight Convertible Handle Stand Case Cover for Apple iPad 97 Inch iPad 2nd 3rd 4th Generation Blue

Best Quality Guranteed. Designed specifically for iPad 2 New iPad 3 3rd 4th Gen Tablet. Access to all features and controls. Constructed from impact-resistant polycarbonate and double-enforced with a shock absorbing silicone inner-sleeve. Corners feature double-thick silicone for outstanding protection against drops and other impacts. Fun Driven Covertible Stand Case Can Change in To A Handle for Easy Handling and Carrying Around (School/Home). Lightweight, durable Hazard Free Material Perfect for Kids of all Ages Watch movies on the go with convertible stand that converts into easy to use carrying case