From sabrina soto

Kids Case for iPad 2 3 4 Shockproof Light Weight Convertible Handle Stand Case Cover for Apple iPad 97 Inch iPad 2nd 3rd 4th Generation Blue

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Designed specifically for iPad 2 New iPad 3 3rd 4th Gen Tablet. Access to all features and controls. Constructed from impact-resistant polycarbonate and double-enforced with a shock absorbing silicone inner-sleeve. Corners feature double-thick silicone for outstanding protection against drops and other impacts. Fun Driven Covertible Stand Case Can Change in To A Handle for Easy Handling and Carrying Around (School/Home). Lightweight, durable Hazard Free Material Perfect for Kids of all Ages Watch movies on the go with convertible stand that converts into easy to use carrying case

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com