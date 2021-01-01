Kids Case for iPad 2 3 4 - Light Weight Shock Proof Handle Friendly Convertible Stand Kids Case for iPad 2, iPad 3rd Generation, iPad 4th Gen.

Best Quality Guranteed. Thick foam fully covers the back, sides and extends above the surface of your iPad 2 / 3 / 4 Tablet which means that the screen will remain safety from scratches if laid on its face. More important, the grip handle can provide a secure grip for the device Made with dense heavy duty EVA foam, the same kind that is used in the soles of high end sneakers. Material can withstand considerable wear and tear and provide extreme shock protection. Super light weight and durable hazard free safety material perfect for kids and grownups alike Best multipurpose handle and stand case with carrying handles and foldable stand, it can stand up on it's own two feets on the back and the kickstand can also be folded back. Fun ipad tablet protecter stand case for handling and carrying around and play at school or home Cut out and openings for buttons controls and cameras. Available in a variety of bright, fun colors