Kids Case for Galaxy Tab A 80 2019 T290 T295 Shockproof Convertible Handle Stand Cover Light Weight Kids Friendly Protective Case for 80 Inch.

Best Quality Guranteed. Durable childproof case for Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8' 2019 tablet (Model: SM-T290 SM-T295, No S Pen Version), NOT compatible with any other model devices. Please kindly check the model number SM-T on the tablet Setting before purchase 180 degree rotatable grip handle for easy handling and carrying around from school to home, and also can be folded back into dual angle stand for watching movies or drawing Made from impact-resistant EVA foam material, efficiently prevents the tablet from accidental drops, bumps and scratches; Corners feature double-thick silicone for best shockproof protection Super lightweight and child friendly non-toxic soft EVA foam with anti-slip textured sides for a firm grip; Perfect for baby, toddler, boys and girls Raised bezel edges to protect the screen from being scratched and shattered; Easy access to all features (Cameras, Speaker, Ports and Butto