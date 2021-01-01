Kids Case for Fire HD 8 Light Weight Shock Proof Handle Kid Proof Cover Kids Case for Fire HD 8 Tablet 7th and 8th Generation 2017 and 2018.

Best Quality Guranteed. Designed specifically for Fire HD 8 Tablet (7th and 8th Generation, 2017 and 2018 Release).Do not fit other Tablet. Made entirely of non-toxic EVA foam rubber material. Soft, squishy material is fun and safe for children. Design the natural bending adopt soft rubber material to coordinate hand easily, and wash conveniently. Fun driven convertible stand case can change in to a handle for easy handling and carrying around (school/home). Let children focus more on learning and entertainment. Material can withstand considerable wear and tear and provide extreme 360 degree shock protection. Precise cutouts allow full access to charger port, speakers, cameras, earphone, volume and power buttons.