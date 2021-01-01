Kids 13 Inch Storage Cube for Boys and Girls Perfect Use in Your Childs Bedroom or Playroom Storage Cubes Helps Keep Toys Games Books and Art.

Best Quality Guranteed. THE SOLUTION FOR MESSY ROOMS Weve created our Storage Cube with your little ones favorite designs front-and-center. Tidying up wont seem like such a chore when this Cube Storage is part of the equation. Measuring 13 x 13 x 13 inches, its just-right size means your child will have no problem fitting all their toys inside this toy storage solution. ITS ALL ABOUT THE FEATURES Decorated with a felt appliqu on the front, each 13 Inch Storage Cube comes with front pull tab for easy access and cardboard inserts to keep sides stiff. This cube storage organizer is made from a soft, durable, sanded peach skin fabric and features a vibrant printed design that your child will love! The Storage Cube also promotes efficient organization and creates a relaxing and breathable environment. DURABLE DESIGN This Storage Cube was created with durability in mind for those days and weeks of use, that require maximum benefits and capacity without worrying t