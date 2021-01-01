From andover mills
Kidd 42" Kitchen Pantry
Ideal for dorm rooms and small apartments, this microwave cart keeps kitchen essentials all in one spot. Founded atop a four-wheel rolling base, this piece can easily be moved for cleaning or to clear up space in your ensemble. Crafted from manufactured wood, its frame features neutral solid finishes and measures 42.4'' H x 24.9'' W x 15.5'' D. Aside from the top tier made to stage a microwave, this design offers an open shelf and cabinet below for storage. Finish: White