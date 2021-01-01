Kid Chef Junior Bakes: My First Kids Baking Cookbook Charity Mathews Author

Kids baking is a piece of cake with this colorful kids’ cookbook for ages 4 to 8 Baking for kids can be so exciting! Kid Chef Junior Bakes continues the tradition of every previous Kid Chef cookbook and Kid Chef Bakes cookbook, with recipes that hit the sweet spot between fun, easy, and truly tasty. With step-by-step instructions and large text that’s easy to read, this baking cookbook for kids will get kids baking in no time. Whether they’re learning how to make Dirt Cups with Candy Worms, Strawberry Ice Cream Cone Cupcakes, or Razzle-Dazzle Raspberry-Cream Cheese Muffins, they’ll be baking for real―together with you. This kids baking book includes: A range of challenge levels―With this junior chef cookbook, kids will try a mix of recipes with different baking techniques so they can challenge themselves to practice key kitchen skills. The ultimate kid baking cookbook―From oven and knife safety, to reading a recipe, to measuring ingredients accurately, kids will learn the importance of staying safe and organized in the kitchen.Space to make it their own―There’s oodles of room for doodling and decorating, plus fill-ins and jokes with each recipe in this memorable choice for a kid’s first cookbook.Explore a baking book for kids that makes it simple and fun for them to learn skills and independence—and whip up dishes the whole family will love.