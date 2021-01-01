From asstd national brand
Kian Table Lamp Resin Table Lamp, One Size , Brown
Included: 1 Lamp Shade(s), 1 Lamp Base(s), 1 Lamp Harp(s), 1 Lamp Finial(s)Light Bulb Base: E26 Medium (standard)Light Bulb Shape Code: A19Light Bulb Type: Led, IncandescentNumber of Light Bulbs: 1Power Source: Plug-InShape: DrumSwitch Type: 3-Way SwitchUl Location Rating: DampWattage (watts): 150wMeasurements: 13 Width/Inches, 13 Depth/InchesCord Length (ft.): 6 FtBottom Diameter: 13 InTop Diameter: 13 InShade Height: 10 InWeight (lb.): 5.5 LbAssembly: Assembly RequiredBase Material: 65% Resin, 35% SteelMetal Finish: SilverCare: Wipe CleanCertifications And Listings: Ul ListedCountry of Origin: Imported