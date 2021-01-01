Kraus KHU23 Pax 22-1/2" Single Basin Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink for Undermount Installations with NoiseDefend Technology and Pax

Kraus KHU23 Pax 22-1/2" Single Basin 16 Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink for Undermount Installations with NoiseDefend Technology and Pax Zero-Radius Corners Kraus KHU23 Features: Heavy-Duty Stainless Steel: Industrial-grade T304 stainless steel is durable and dent-resistant Sturdy 18 Construction for long-lasting dent-resistant performance Commercial-grade satin finish - highly scratch, stain resistant and easy to clean NoiseDefend™ Soundproofing Technology to reduce sink noise while in use Undermount installation provides a clean, flush look Single basin design provides maximum workspace Gently sloped 95° walls reduce splashing and make cleaning and maintenance easy Channel grooves along bottom of sink are engineered for optimal drainage Pax™ Zero-Radius Kitchen Sinks have a clean, geometric design, with precise zero-radius corners and square drain for a distinctively modern look Rear drain location increases workspace area in sink as well as storage space underneath Square stainless steel basket strainer, basin rack and dish towel included Fully covered under Kraus' limited lifetime warranty Kraus GDA-1 sold separately and required for use with garbage disposal Product Technologies / Benefits: Kraus KHU23 Specifications: Height: 10" (measured from bottom of sink to top of rim) Length: 22-1/2" (measured from left outer rim to right outer rim) Width: 18-1/2" (measured from back outer rim to front outer rim) Basin Depth: 10" (measured from center of basin to rim) Basin Length: 21" (measured from left inner rim to right inner rim) Basin Width: 17" (measured from back inner rim to front inner rim) Installation Type: Undermount Drain Connection: 3-1/2" Minimum Cabinet Size: 25-1/2" Variations: KHU23 This model KHU29 28-1/2" version KHU32 31-1/2" version Stainless Steel Stainless Steel