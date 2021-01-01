Kraus KHU101-13 Standart PRO 13" Undermount Single Bowl Bar Prep Kitchen Sink Stainless Steel Fixture Kitchen Sink Stainless Steel

Kraus KHU101-13 Standart PRO 13" Undermount 16 Single Bowl Bar Prep Kitchen Sink Entertain in style with Standart PRO™: Featuring sleek modern lines with straight walls and easy-to-clean tight-radius corners, this attractive bar sink allows you to make the most of your bar, prep, or entertainment area, with a streamlined design that perfectly coordinates with all other Standart PRO Kitchen Sinks. Use it as a secondary sink in large spaces, as a stylish cocktail station, or fill it with ice to keep your drinks chilled and the conversation flowing. Constructed from extra-tough Kraus TRU16 – the thickest 16- stainless steel available on the market – this small-but-mighty sink offers superior durability with resistance to dents and damage. The wear-resistant finish is easy to clean and maintain, and will not rust or dull over time. Ultra-quiet NoiseDefend™ sound dampening technology eliminates noise and vibration when the sink is in use. With an optimized angle that prevents fragile glassware from tipping, the gently sloped bottom with channel grooves allows for complete drainage. Tight-radius corners and a rear-set drain opening offer more usable space in the sink basin as well as additional room for storage in the base cabinet. Undermount installation creates a seamless transition between sink and countertop for a beautifully finished appearance. The clean, contemporary look coordinates perfectly with other sinks in the Standart PRO Series, as well as with a wide range of other Kraus kitchen sinks. This sink comes with a premium stainless steel drain assembly and a removable decorative drain cover that conceals waste fittings for a clean and continuous look. • Versative bar prep sink: Make the most of your bar, prep, or entertainment area with the sleek modern design featuring straight walls and easy-to-clean tight-radius corners – a perfect complement for a main kitchen sink from the Standart PRO™ Series • Outer sink dimensions: 13” L x 15” W x 8 1/2” D • Inner dimensions: 11" L x 13" W x 8" D; Minimum Cabinet Size: 15”” • Sink kit includes: Sink, drain assembly, decorative drain cap, 100% cotton kitchen towel, all mounting hardware, cutout template • Heavy-duty 16 guage steel: Constructed from proprietary Kraus TRU16 – an extra-thick real 16- stainless steel – for superior durability and resistance to dents and damage • More workspace: Designed with optimized corners and a rear-set drain to maximize usable space in the sink bowl • Wear-resistant finish: Long-lasting commercial grade finish will not rust or dull from daily use, wipes clean for easy maintenance • Superior soundproofing: Ultra-quiet NoiseDefend™ technology with extra-thick super silencer pads that cover all sides of the sink to eliminate noise and vibration • Protective undercoating: Non-toxic undercoating provides excellent thermal insulation and prevents condensation that can damage the base cabinet • Perfect drainage: Rear-set drain opening and gently sloped bottom with channel grooves prevent water from pooling in the sink • Undermount design creates a seamless transition from countertop to sink for easy cleaning • Easy-to-clean corners: Tightly rounded corners designed for a contemporary look and easy cleaning • Includes drain assembly & cover: Stainless steel drain assembly traps waste to keep the drainpipe clear; CapPro™ removable drain cover conceals the drain opening for a clean continuous look • Lifetime limited warranty with top-rated customer service available to support your needs • Certifications: ASME A112.19.3-2008/CSA B45.4-08, Uniform Plumbing Code (UPC®), National Plumbing Code of Canada, International Plumbing Code (IPC®) Stainless Steel Stainless Steel