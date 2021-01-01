Khia TV Stand for TVs up to 60"

Add a touch of modern, rustic style to your living room with this TV stand. It accommodates flat screens of up to 65", making it the perfect spot to gather around with friends and family to watch your favorite shows and movies. This asymmetrical design features two cabinet doors that conceal adjustable shelves for convenient storage, a planked drawer with full extension slides, and additional storage space behind its perforated metal door. This TV stand's two-tone design combines black metal with rustic, manufactured wood for an industrial look. Plus, there's also an opening for cable management in the back.