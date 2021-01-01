Kraus KHF200-30 29-3/4" Single Basin Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink for Farmhouse Installations with Apron Front - Basin Rack and Basket

Kraus KHF200-30 29-3/4" Single Basin 16 Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink for Farmhouse Installations with Apron Front - Basin Rack and Basket Strainer Included Kraus KHF200-30 Features:Outstanding Quality: A best selling sink with proven quality and dependability for homeowners and professionals alikeConstructed of 16 premium grade T-304 stainless steel - guaranteed to never rust or corrodeDurable and Dent-Resistant: Made with heavy duty industrial-grade T304 stainless steelExtra-Thick TRU16 real 16- steel for superior strength and durabilityFarmhouse Design: Installs beneath the counter for a seamless transition between counter and sink. Wiping crumbs and water puddles has never been easier!Engineered Drain Grooves direct water toward drain to keep sink free of standing waterRear-Set Drain: Increases workspace in the sink and storage space in the base cabinetTight-Radius Corners: Designed for functionality and easy cleaning while maintaining a modern lookCommercial-grade satin finish - highly scratch and stain resistantApron front provides classic aesthetic appealNoiseDefend Soundproofing Technology features extra-thick pads covering over 80% of the sink and non-toxic undercoating for added insulationDeep and Super Spacious: Comfortably accommodates your biggest cookware including baking sheets laid flatSingle basin design provides maximum workspaceFREE Accessories: Protective bottom grid, premium 3-piece basket strainer set, Kraus kitchen towelStandard 3-1/2" drain opening compatible with most garbage disposal units (including InSinkErator)Installation-Ready: Kraus provides all mounting hardware, cut-out template, installation and care instructionsFully covered under Kraus' limited lifetime warrantyProduct Technologies / Benefits:Kraus KHF200-30 Specifications:Height: 10" ( measured from bottom of sink to top of rim)Overall Width: 20-3/4" (measured from back outer rim to front outer rim)Overall Length: 29-3/4" (measured from left outer rim to right outer)Basin Depth: 10" (measured from center of basin to rim)Basin Width: 16" (measured from back inner rim to front inner rim)Basin Length: 27" (measured from left inner rim to right inner rim)Installation Type: FarmhouseDrain Outlet Connection: 3-1/2"Minimum Base Cabinet Width: 33"Variations:KHF203-33 33" version of this modelKHF203-33 33" version with 60/40 splitKHF200-3636" version of this model Stainless Steel Stainless Steel