Domesis Khalil Power Lift Recliner, Peacock Blue

Power lift recliner with squared track arms, tufted back cushion and an attached head rest pillow Easy-to-use wired controller with a convenient side pocket to store it close at hand and a battery backup to protect against power outages that will return you to the upright position Cushions are filled with high density foam, polyester fiber and an independently wrapped pocketed coil spring system over a mixed hardwood frame, steel reclining mechanism and insulated spring clips for noise reduction Recliner is 62 inches fully reclined, 36 inches from the back of the seat to the footrest, 26 inches from the seat to the top of the recliner No-tool slide-and-click assembly