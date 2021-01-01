From melcan
Khadas Amlogic S905D3 12nm VIM3L HTPC Kit with Quad-Core Cortex-A55 1.2TOPs NPU DDR4&EMMC 5.1 WiFi Dual Displays: HDMI MIPI-DSI
High Performance: Amlogic S905D3 12nm process for low heat & high efficiency 2T2R AC Wi-Fi with RSDB Features Bluetooth 5.0 USB 3.0 Available Gigabit Ethernet with WOL support LPDDR4/X USB-C PD for heavy applications Neural Network Accelerator: NPU: Supports a maximum frequency of 800MHz at 1.2 TOPS INT8 inference up to 1536 MAC Internal L2 cache (512KB) and system workspace buffer (1MB) Supports all major deep learning frameworks including TensorFlow and Caffe Business Applications Dual independent displays with GSensor H.264 / H.265 Encoding Supports multi-video decoding up to 4Kx2K@60fps+1x1080P@60fps VIN Power Input Compatible Accessories (sold separately): 3705 Cooling Fan M2X Extension Board TS050 Touchscreen Khadas Tone Board USB-C 24W Adapter (White) USB-C Cable (White, Male to male) USB 10W Adapter (Black, light workloads only) HDMI Cable (19-Pin) Whats in the Box: VIM3L SBC (2GB RAM, 16GB eMMC, S905D3) Transparent DIY Case Metal Plate (for DIY Case) New VIM Hea