From quoizel
Quoizel KGF1506 Kingfield Single Light 6" Wide Mini Pendant with Etched Glass Shade Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Quoizel KGF1506 Kingfield Single Light 6" Wide Mini Pendant with Etched Glass Shade The Kingfield offers a soft simplicity that crosses style boundaries. The delicately curved arms exude traditional sophistication, while the etched glass shades and old bronze finish convey versatility. This collection will beautifully complement classic and transitional spaces alike.FeaturesConstructed from steelEtched glass shade included(1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulb required(2) 6" and (2) 12" downrods includedETL rated for damp locations10 year electrical components limited warranty / 3 year finish warrantyDimensionsHeight: 7"Maximum Height: 46"Width: 6"Product Weight: 2.9 lbsCord Length: 96"Shade Height: 5"Shade Top Diameter: 2.75"Shade Bottom Diameter: 6"Canopy Width: 5-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Brushed Nickel